Troost -Ekong Thrilled With Watford Debut

William Troost–Ekong is delighted to make his debut for Watford in Friday’s 1-0 against Derby County at the Pride Park, reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong put up a fine performance against the hosts before he was substituted in the 77th minute.

Joao Pedro netted the decisive goal for Watford in the 76th minute after he was set up Ben Wilmot.

“Happy to make my @WatfordFC debut tonight with 3 points and a clean sheet!

Well done to the boys! On to the next one wednesday🐝 ,”the centre-back tweeted after the game.

The 27-year-old linked up with the Hornets from Serie A club Udinese last month.

His debut for Vladimir Ivic’s side was delayed by the international break.

William Troost featured in Nigeria’s 1-0 friendly defeat to African champions Algeria last weekend.

