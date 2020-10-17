Watford Boss Ivic Plays Down Troost-Ekong Injuy Fears

Watford manager Vladimir Ivic has allayed fears over William Troost-Ekong’s fitness and is hopeful the defender will be fit for next Wednesday’s league clash against Blackburn Rovers, reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong made his debut for the Hornets in Friday’s 1-0 away win against Derby County at the Pride Park.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Craig Cathcart in the 77th minute after picking up an injury.

“He [Troost-Ekong] felt something with his hamstring, but we changed him at the right moment and it’s not something dangerous with him, we hope he is okay,” Ivic told the club website.

Watford occupy fifth position on the table following the win.

By Adeboye Amosu

