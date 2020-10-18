Bangura Sierra Leone Skipper, Officials Contract Coronavirus

The captain of Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, Umaru Bangura, fitness coach Phillip Kor and an official Eric Fomba, have tested positive for coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a statement from the Sierra Leone Football Association.

Sierra Leone will be guests to Nigeria in next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on November 9 before hosting the return leg in Freetown the following week.

The three affected persons contracted COVID-19 while on international duty with the Leone Stars in Niger Republic and they are self -isolating, the statement confirmed.

Bangura featured in the Leone Stars’ recent 2-1 loss to Mauritania in a friendly but missed their 1-0 defeat to Niger due to injury.

Sierra Leone have recorded only one win in their last six games ahead of their clash with the Super Eagles.

The Eagles lead Group L of the…