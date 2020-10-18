Ejuke Grabs Second League Goal As CSKA Beat Dinamo Moscow In Derby

Chidera Ejuke was among the scorers as CSKA Moscow defeated visiting Dinamo Moscow 3-1 in Sunday’s Russian Premier League, Completesports.com reports.

It was Ejuke’s second goal in six league appearances since joining CSKA from Dutch club Heerenveen.

The Super Eagles forward netted in the 54th minute to double CSKA’s lead over Dinamo.

However, he was replaced eight minutes later after getting on the score sheet.

CSKA’s other scorers were Konstantin Kuchaev (51st minute) and Igor Diveev (67th minute), while Nikola Moro for Dinamo’s goal on 57 minutes.

The win took CSKA to third on 22 points and are just two points behind leaders Zenit St. Petersburg.

Ejuke made his Super Eagles debut last Tuesday when he came on in their 1-1 draw against Tunisia in a friendly game.



By James Agberebi

