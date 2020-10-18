Ezekiel Joins UAE Club Al Jazira

Nigerian forward Imoh Ezekiel has joined United Arab Emirates club Al Jazira from Belgian side Kortrijk, Completesports.com reports.

Al Jazira announced Ezekiel’s signing in a statement on their website on Sunday.

“Al Jazira Club have signed forward Imoh Ezekiel, with the Nigerian international joining the club ahead of the 2020-21 Arabian Gulf League campaign.



“The 26-year old arrives at the Abu Dhabi club following a career that has seen him play across European top-flight leagues as well as having experience of football in the Middle East.



“Ezekiel, who can play in a number of attacking positions began his career in Belgium with a successful stint at Standard Liege as well as playing for European giants Anderlecht.

“He has also enjoyed spells in Spain and spent three years of his early career in the Middle East between 2014-2017.”



Commenting on Ezekiel’s signing, Al Jazira’s Sporting Director…