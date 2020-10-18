Iwobi Iwobi Celebrates Everton EPL Unbeaten Run After Draw Vs Liverpool

Alex Iwobi has expressed his excitement after Everton maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season following Saturday’s 2-2 against Liverpool.

In-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised for Everton with nine minutes left in the game.

Sadio Mane opened scoring for Liverpool before Michael Keane drew Everton level.

The Reds went in front again for the second time in the game through Mohamed Salah.

The result means Everton, who top the league table on 13 points, have now gone five Premier League games without defeat.

And in his reaction to the result, Iwobi who was brought on for Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 78th minute wrote on Twitter:”Still unbeaten.”



By James Agberebi

