Iyaye To Inaugurate 2nd Edition Committee

The Rivers State Ministry of Sports will on Monday, October 19, 2020, inaugurate a committee to organise the 2nd edition of Governor Wike Pre-Season Tournament.

The inauguration, expected to be performed by the Rivers Sports Commissioner, Hon Boma Iyaye at the Conference Room of the Ministry, will have in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo; Rivers State FA Chairman, Chris Green, among others.

Members of the 2nd Governor Wike Pre-Season Tournament Committee are:

i) Bashir Badawiy (Chairman)

ii) Benjamin Akobo (Alternate Chairman)

iii) Karika Dima (member, Technical)

iv) Chuks Ezeji (member, Venue)

v) Olalekan Ige (member, Publicity)

vi) Bright Ogude (member, Club Liaison)

Vii) Chris Dorya (member, Security)

viii) Sepribo Gilbert (Secretary)

The 2nd Governor Wike Pre-season Tournament is expected to have 16 teams, drawn from the Nigeria Professional…