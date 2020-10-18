Ligue 1: Simon Bags Assist To Help Nantes Beat Brest, End Winless Run 

Moses Simon came off the bench to provide the assist that helped Nantes seal a 3-1 home win against Brest, in Ligue 1 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Nantes’ second win in the season which ended a run of five straight games without a win.

The last time Nantes won was two months ago, a 2-1 home win against Nimes.

Simon came on in the 63rd minute to set up Kader Bamba to put Nantes 3-1 up with 11 minutes left in the game.

Other scorers for Nantes are Randal Kolo Muani and Ludovic Blas in the 16th and 30th minutes respectively.

Brest goal was scored by Romain Faivre in the 68th minute.

Nantes are now in the 15th position on eight points in the league table.

In another Ligue 1 game, Henry Onyekuru was not listed for Monaco who were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Montpellier.

Montpellier were reduced to 10 men on 19 minutes after Teji Savanier was shown a straight red card.

Despite having a player sent…