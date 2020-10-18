Moses Delighted To Make Winning Debut With Spartak Moscow

Victor Moses is thrilled to make his first appearance for Russian club Spartak Moscow, reports Completesports.com.

Moses linked up with Spartak Moscow from Chelsea on a one-year loan deal on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was in action as the Mysos defeated Khimki 3-2 in a league clash on Saturday.



Read Also: Ejuke Grabs Second League Goal As CSKA Beat Dinamo Moscow In Derby

He replaced Nail Umyarov in the 55th minute.

Moses took to the social media to celebrate the win and his debut for the club.

“Delighted to make my debut for this great club! Great to start with a win yesterday, hopefully the start of many 🙏🏿,”he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Moses will hope to make his first start when Spartak Moscow take on Yenisey in an FA Cup clash on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…