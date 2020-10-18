Mourinho: Spurs Attack Best I’ve Had In My Career

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says the team’s attack is as good as any he has managed during his career.

Mourinho has revealed Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius’ arrival has given him the best strike force he has ever managed.

The Spurs boss lavished praise on chairman Daniel Levy and said: “With the number of players, yes. I’ve had incredible attacking forces.

“I remember my first season in Inter, not the season we won the treble, the strikers were Ibrahimovic, Adriano and Hernan Crespo and I had these in more than one club.

“Looking just at the attacking three positions here I have Harry Kane and Vinicius, Son, Bergwijn, Lamela and Lucas. Especially in these three attacking positions it is top quality and great numbers.”

Bale is set to make an appearance – most likely from the…