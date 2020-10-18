Onuachu Scores Again, Dessers Benched In Genk’s Win Vs Charleroi

Paul Onuachu continued his impressive goal scoring form for Genk after netting in their 2-1 home win against Sporting Charleroi, in the Belgian Jupiler on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu, who featured for the Super Eagles against Algeria in last week’s friendly, put Genk 1-0 in the 25th minute.

Former Premier League star Saido Berahino equalised for Charleroi on 48 minutes before Joakim Maehle scored the winner for Genk in the 63rd minute.

Onuachu’s Nigerian teammate Cyriel Dessers was an unused substitute for Genk.

The former Heracles Armelo striker has two goals in six league appearances for Genk and last scored in September.

Sunday’s goal means Onuachu tops the scorers chart in the Belgian top flight with eight goals.

He has now scored in five consecutive league games and has netted seven goals in his last five games.

With the win against Charleroi, Genk now occupy 10th place on 13 points in the…