Oshoala Scores First Goal Of Season As Barca Thrash Sporting De Huelva

Asisat Oshoala opened her goals account in the 2020/2021 Spanish Liga Iberdrola after getting on the score sheet in Barcelona Ladies’ 6-0 win against Sporting De Huelva on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala broke the deadlock for Barcelona just five minutes into the game which was her third appearance.

Also Read: Premier League: Lookman On Target In Fulham’s Draw Vs Sheffield United

The reigning African Women’s Player of the Year was then replaced in the 68th minute.

It is now three consecutive league wins for Barcelona who top the league table with nine points.

Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates were crowned Liga Iberdrola champions last season, following the cancellation of football in Spain due to coronavirus.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…