Premier League: Lookman On Target In Fulham’s Draw Vs Sheffield United

Fulham picked up their first point of the season but were denied a victory by Billy Sharp’s penalty.

Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a penalty and then gave one away after Ademole Lookman had given the visitors a 77th-minute lead.

Mitrovic, usually so reliable from the spot, hit the top of the bar following a handball by former QPR defender Jack Robinson.

Lookman made no mistake with a fine strike after collecting Tom Cairney’s pass.

However, after VAR showed that Mitrovic had fouled Robinson, Sharp tucked away the resulting penalty with five minutes remaining.

And to compound Mitrovic’s misery, the striker missed a chance to restore Fulham’s lead when he headed Lookman’s injury-time cross wide of the target.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…