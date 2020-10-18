Premier League: West Ham Score Three Late Goals To Draw At Tottenham Hotspur 

It was not the best of returns for Gareth Bale as West Ham came back from three goals down with under 10 minutes to draw 3-3 at Tottenham Hotspur.

Manuel Lanzini’s brilliant long-range strike in the 94th minute to level the scores after Spurs had taken complete control with three goals in the opening 16 minutes through two goals from Harry Kane and one from Son Heung-min.

Fabian Balbuena’s header on 82 minutes began West Ham’s fightback, with Davinson Sanchez’s own goal three minutes later giving even more hope with five minutes to go.

Gareth Bale, on as a substitute in his first appearance since his return to Spurs from Real Madrid, missed a great chance in stoppage time before Lanzini lashed the ball in off goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ fingertips to cap an incredible climax.

A win for Spurs, now sixth on eight points, would have taken them to second position.

