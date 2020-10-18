United Thrash Newcastle United In Premier League Win

Manchester United bounced back from their humiliating defeat against Tottenham Hotspur as they thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 at St. James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Harry Maguire who it was reported would miss the game with injury, was in United’s starting eleven and was among the scorers.

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo was not in action as he was an unused substitute for Ole Gunner Solskjaer side.

Also Read: Newly Promoted Cadiz Claim Historic Win Vs Real Madrid

Newcastle opened scoring in the 2nd minute after Luke Shaw diverter Emil Krafth’s cross into his own net.

United equalised in the 23rd minute through Maguire who headed home Juan Mata’s corner.

The Red Devils were awarded a penalty on 61 minutes following a foul on Marcus Rashford but Bruno Fernandes saw his spot kick saved by

Karl Darlow.

With four minutes left in the game United went 2-1 ahead thanks to Fernandes who…