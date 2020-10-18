Van Dijk Liverpool Defender Facing Eight Months Out With Injury

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has reportedly suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is facing seven or eight months out of action.

The Netherland international limped off after a horror challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the first half of Saturday’s Merseyside Derby.

Pickford was lucky to escape a red card after scything the Dutchman down in the box early on, clattering into his knee with the challenge.

Later on Saturday afternoon, Paul Joyce updated that Van Dijk had been taken for a scan to immediately assess the severity of his condition.

And it has now been reported on the BeIN Sports broadcast: “The information that we’re receiving is that he’s done his anterior cruciate ligament in that incident with Jordan Pickford.

“And he’ll be out for the best part of seven/eight months if that is…