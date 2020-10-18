Van Dijk Liverpool Defender To Undergo Knee Surgery

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will undergo a knee surgery after sustaining the injury in Saturday’s Meyserside derby against Everton which ended 2-2.

The Reds confirmed this in a statement on their website on Sunday.

There are fears the former Celtic and Southampton defender could be out for the rest of the season.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Virgil van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Everton.

“The centre-back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park.

“Van Dijk was required to be substituted and further assessment on the injury has revealed an operation will be needed.

“No specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage.

“Following surgery, Van Dijk will begin a…