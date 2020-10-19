Abdullahi Relishes Winning Debut With Omonia Nicosia

Nigeria defender Shehu Abdullahi is happy to make a winning start with his Cypriot First Divsion club Omonia Nicosia, Completesports.com reports.

Abdullahi made his debut for Omonia Nicosia in Sunday’s 2-1 away win against Ethnikos Achna.

The 27-year-old who was booked in the 51st minute featured for 90 minutes in the game.

He took to the social media to celebrate the victory and also thanked the fans, the coaching staff and his teammates for their support.

“DEBUT! +3 points. This is for the fans!

Big thanks to the coaching staff and my teammates.

#OMONOIA☘️💚 ,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Abdullahi linked up with Omonia Nicosia on a free transfer this summer after severing ties with Turkish club Bursaspor.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…