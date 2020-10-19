EndSARS Take Over As EPL Celebrates Iheanacho’s #GoalOfTheDay

The ongoing #EndSars, cum #EndPoliceBrutality protests by the Nigerian youths have been taken to the Twitter timeline of the Premier League after the English top flight football league body posted a short video of an outstanding goal scored by Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho for Leicester City against Tottenham Hotspur on May 13, 2018, Completesports.com reports.

The Premier League’s Goal Of The Day on Friday, 16 October 2020 was Leicester’s third goal scored by Iheanacho when Spurs pipped the Foxes 5-4 at the Wembley Stadium in 2018/2019 season.

The controversial unit of the Nigeria Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) may have been officially scrapped, following a massive worldwide protests by the Nigerian youths, but the agitators upped their remonstrations, demanding far-reaching reforms in the police force. And they take advantage of every available opportunity, live on the streets or online, pressing home their demands.

The Premier League…