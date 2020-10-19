Fantasista Tips — Gameweek 1 of Champions Fantasy

It’s that time of the year again: 32 times start their quest for Ol’ Big Ears, Europe’s most wanted trophy. Here are the best picks to start off on the right foot.

Here we go again. Just a short break after the most raucous season ever, but this time with a different accent: in English, from the UK!

The ones who already followed this little corner of the #ChampionsFantasy in the past, you already know what you are getting: potential bargains and/or differentials.

So, with that in mind, lets dive into our research and the four picks highlighted for this gameweek.

Álvaro Morata | Juventus | A | 6.5M | In 5% of teams

The real “winner” from the absence of Ronaldo, who’s infected with the “new” Corona virus. Not only does he cost just 6.5m, he plays in the early kick-off of Day 1. A trip to Kiev should offer plenty of chances for the Spaniard, one of the best options for your first captain of the…