Footballer Beaten To Death By Teammates After Blunder Leads To Goal

Authorities in Uganda have confirmed the death of a local footballer Churchill Owaci after he was allegedly assaulted by teammates for a defensive error that led to a goal during a friendly match.

According to Dennis Onyon, a sub-county chairperson who confirmed the incident, Owaci’s teammates attacked him with blows after the blunder.

However, the situation was said to have gone from bad to worse after Owaci confronted one of his assaulters moments after the match.

This led to a fresh fight that saw him sustain serious injuries and later collapsed.

He was rushed to hospital for medical attention where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

“The deceased collapsed a few metres away from the fight scene and was rushed to Agoro Health Centre III, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later,” Onyon was quoted saying.

Two brothers identified as Joel Okello aged 19 and Francis Opio have since been…