Lookman Rues Fulham’s Away Draw Vs Sheffield United

Ademola Lookman can’t hide his disappointment after Fulham failed to take all three points in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United.

The forward marked his full Fulham debut with a stunning solo goal against Sheffield United, but a late penalty meant we had to settle for a draw at Bramall Lane.

“It’s disappointing really,” Lookman told the club’s website.

“I thought we should have got three points from the game, but it’s done now, so onto the next one.

“We all believe we can do great things this season. Obviously we’re a new group so we’re still gelling together, but that will come.

“We expect good things will come in the near future.”

The Blades certainly had the better chances in the first half, but Scott Parker rallied his troops at the break, and they went on to dominate the second 45.

“The Gaffer wanted us to play a lot quicker, especially…