Lookman Targets More Goals For Fulham After Scoring In Draw Vs Sheffield

Ademola Lookman is determined to score on a regular basis for Fulham after hitting the back of the net in the side’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield United on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman put the visitors ahead with a sublime strike past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale 13 minutes from time.

The winger twisted and turned past his markers before firing home a beauty into the roof of the net.

The goal was his first in the Premier League since January 2017 when he made a goalscoring debut for Everton against Manchester City.

“Keep pushing 💪🏽⚽️ @FulhamFC,” Lookman wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 22-year-old joined Fulham on loan from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this summer.

Fulham will host Crystal Palace in their next league match this weekend.

