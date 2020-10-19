Lookman Voted Fulham’s MOTM In Draw At Sheffield United

Ademola Lookman has been voted Fulham’s Man of the Match following his impressive performance in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield United, Completesports.com reports.

Fulham made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Lookman who is on loan from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, opened his goals account for Fulham with a wonderful strike.

And after a total of 4,476 votes casted by the Fulham fans, Lookman polled 59 per cent to finish top.

In second place was Tosin Adarabioyo who garnered 22 per cent while goalkeeper Alphonse Areola got 13 per cent.

Lookman’s goal helped Fulham earned their first point of the season so far which place them in 19th position.



By James Agberebi

