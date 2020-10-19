Malian Club Stade Malien Set To Unveil Eguaveon New Head Coach

Former Nigeria international Augustine Eguaveon is set to be named head coach of Malian club Stade Malien, reports Completesports. com.

Eguaveon, according to reports from the West African country will arrive Bamako on Tuesday to hold further talks with the management of the club before signing his contract.

It is the third ime the 55-year-old will be managing a club outside Nigeria following his stint with Malta’s Silema Wanderers South African club Black Leopards.



The former defender started his coaching career with Silema Wanderers in the year 2000 and has managed a number of clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Eguaveon last managed NPFL club Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure.

He led the the Super Eagles to a third place finish at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Gent defender has also managed the Nigeria U-20…