Osimhen Plays Down MOTM Feat After ‘#EndPoliceBrutality’ Goal

Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen has played down his man-of-the-match performance in Napoli’s 4-1 win against Atalanta at the weekend saying ‘what matters is the team’.

Osimhen posted a superlative performance and capped it with his first Serie A goal to ignite excitement and glowing reviews by fans and the Italian media.

The Nigerian’s performance helped

Napoli dominate their opposition

with Italian tabloid, Corriere del

Mezzogiorno praising his strength,

aggression and impact which

highlighted Atalanta’s defensive

shortcomings.

Osimhen’s display also helped

allay earlier fears that Napoli might

suffer psychological setback after

Serie A football authority penalized the Gennaro Gattuso’s team by awarding Juventus three points and three goals after the Neapolitans failed to honour their matchday-3 game match before the international break due to covid-19 pandemic spike.

Osimhen ran over to…