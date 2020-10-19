Rivers Angels Sign Ghanaian Trio

Rivers Angels have acquired the services of three Ghanaian players ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Patricia Mantey joins from Ghana Immigration Services, Mary Essiful arrives from Soccer Intellectuals FC, with Gifty Acheampong linking up with the Port Harcourt club from Thunder Queens FC.

“I’ve been hearing so much about this team (Rivers Angels) and have seen how consistent they’ve been every season,”Acheampong stated after completing her move to the club.

Read Also: Rivers Sports Commissioner To Inaugurate 2nd Gov. Wike Pre-Season Tournament Committee

“Their winning mentality is one of the reasons I decided to join them because I equally love winning.

“I’ve equally seen most of their players get bigger deals in the European scene, which is the prayer of most players playing in the domestic league, and I’m certain my stay here will give me more opportunities.

“I also intend to win a title or even more…