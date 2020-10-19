Spartak Moscow Chief Gazizov: Signing Moses From Chelsea Was Easy

Spartak Moscow general director Shamil Gazizov says talks to sign Victor Moses from Chelsea went on smoothly.

Moses joined Spartak Moscow on a one-year loan deal last week with an option to buy for €8m.

Gazizov said, “I cannot say that the negotiations were easy, but they were warm. We agreed quickly enough. By October 5, we were already confident of the deal.

“We also talked to Marina (Granovskaia). The main issues were resolved with her.

“A strong manager. I can’t say anything else. What else to say about a woman who is quite successful at Chelsea?”

Moses made his debut for the club in their 3-2 away win against Khimki last Saturday.

The former Nigeria international replaced Nail Umyarov in the 55th minute.

