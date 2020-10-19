Troost-Ekong Available For Blackburn Rovers Clash

Watford head coach Vladimir Ivić has confirmed that William Troost-Ekong is available for the side’s home clash against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

The centre-back was replaced by Craig Cathcart 20 minutes from time in Friday’s 1-0 win at Derby County.

Troost-Ekong took full part in training on Monday morning and looks to have shaken off the slight problem he had in his left hamstring at Pride Park on Friday night.

Read Also: Footballer Beaten To Death By Teammates After Blunder Leads To Goal

“I expect he’ll be available for this game and to give us his best,” Ivic told the club’s official website.

“He has quality and will help us for sure. We must be patient with him as he needs to adjust with new players.

” He needs to have information about the players and the players need to have information about him and his qualities. He is experienced and he’ll adjust…