Troost-Ekong Happy To Keep Rooney Quiet In Watford’s Win At Derby County

William Troost-Ekong is in buoyant mood after impressing on his debut for Sky Bet Championship club Watford, reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong slotted seamlessly into the Hornets’ watertight defence on Friday night,

helping the Hornets keep a fourth clean sheet in five league matches in what is the club’s best run of defensive form in 32 years following a 1-0 win against Derby County at the Pride Park.

“I enjoyed it,” said the defender, who signed from Udinese on a long-term deal, speaking to Hive Live Extra.

“You have to take a little while to get used to the other guys as I’ve only trained with the guys for a bit.

“There is a lot of responsibility when you come in for your first game, but I tried to adapt as quickly as possible. It’s easier with Ben [Foster] behind you talking a lot. I tried to keep myself in the game by talking, too, and I thought it [my debut] went alright. We’ve got so many games and we are going to need everybody, so…