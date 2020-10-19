UCL: Ighalo Makes Man United Squad To Face PSG, Maguire, Cavani Dropped

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo was included in Manchester United squad that will take on Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday’s Champions League matchday one tie in France.

United announced the 21-man squad that will be in France for the Group H opener with last season’s finalists.

However, new signing Edison Cavani and skipper Harry Maguire have not travelled with the side.

Cavani, 33, only started training with his new teammates on Sunday after quarantining for two weeks following his deadline day signing.

The Uruguayan has not played a competitive match since PSG beat Borussia Dortmund on March 11.

Maguire was deemed a doubt for the Saturday night trip to Newcastle but started and scored United’s equaliser in their 4-1 win.

Maguire and Cavani were absent when the United squad arrived at Manchester Airport on Monday afternoon.

Mason Greenwood was also missing from the flight after he sat out the…