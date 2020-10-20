Cech Makes Chelsea’s Premier League Squad

Chelsea have included legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech in their 25-man squad for this season’s Premier League.

The Blues confirmed Cech’s inclusion while announcing the squad on their website on Tuesday.

According to the club, Cech was included as emergency goalkeeper cover as a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Also the club said the former Arsenal keeper takes up a position as a non-contract player.

Cech retired from football after the final of the 2018/2019 UEFA Europa League where Chelsea thrashed Arsenal 4-1.

During his time at Chelsea, he won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and Europa League.

And during his time at Arsenal he picked up the FA Cup and Community Shield.

He currently has a combined role of player and technical and performance advisor at Chelsea.

Chelsea’s 25-man squad for 2020/2021 Premier League…