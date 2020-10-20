Dennis On Target As Club Brugge Claim Win At Zenith In UCL Opener

Emmanuel Dennis helped Club Brugge get off to a perfect as he scored in their 2-1 away to Zenit St Petersburg, in this season’s Champions League Group F opening game, Completesports.com reports.

After a goalless first half, Dennis opened scoring for Club Brugge in the 63rd minute.

Zenit equalised in the 74th minute following an own goal by Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvathe.

But in the 90th minute Charles De Ketelaere scored the winner for the Belgian giants.

The group’s other game will see Lazio host German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

And in Ukraine, a brace from Alvaro Morara gave Juventus a 2-0 win in Group G.

Morata put Juventus 1-0 up in the 46th minute before adding the second goal six minutes from time.

By James Agberebi

