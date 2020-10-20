Europa Fantasy 20/21 is now available!

This is the fantasy expert’s competition. In the Europa League, knowing Messi and Cristiano is not enough, and only the true best can win!

After launching Champions Fantasy last week, our eager and demanding users — as we like them — kept asking for more: they wanted Europa Fantasy. Now the wait is over and you can start playing one of the toughest fantasy competitions. Create your team here!

The Europa League, the second largest European competition, has become of further relevance since its winner qualifies directly for the following season of Champions League. But at RealFevr, Europa Fantasy has always been relevant as it is the competition for the true Fantasy experts. You can’t consider yourself a Fantasy wizard without having a team at Europa Fantasy, since we are talking about a competition with over 1200 registered players from 48 clubs from 26 different countries. Create now your team here and become “THE FANTASY MASTER”!

Europa Leagues’s first…