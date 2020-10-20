‘I Always Score Against The Big Teams’- Dennis Fired Up For Zenit St. Petersburg Clash

Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis is determined to make impact in the UEFA Champions League again this season after his impressive performance in the competition last term, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis caught the headlines during the last campaign after bagging a brace in Club Brugge’s 2-2 away draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Much will be expected from the 22-year-old when the Belgian Pro League champions start their campaign against Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday (today).

“I always score against the big teams,” Dennis told Het Nieuwsblad.

Dennis bagged an assist in Brugge’s 1-1 draw at Standard Liege at the weekend.

The Nigeria international could feature as a striker against the Russian champions following the absence of Michael Krmencik.

“I can play there if I have to. But I am not a striker. Put that in large letters above your interview. I am a flank player….