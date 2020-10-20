Ighalo Still Important Member Of Man United Squad

Ole Gunner Solskjaer says Odion Ighalo is still a very important member of Manchester the United squad, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo was included in United’s 21-man squad for today’s UEFA Champions League matchday one tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Super Eagles striker has so far made just three appearances for Solskjaer’s side in all competitions this season but his yet to score.

And speaking about the signing of former PSG striker Edison Cavani, Solskjaer said Ighalo has done well in the few games he has played this season.

“As a team and club we always want to get players in,” he said in his pre-match press conference ahead of United and PSG.

“And Edison coming in, we will give him time to adapt to the Premier League and as a team get his fitness and sharpness back.

“And we’ve had some very good…