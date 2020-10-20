Iheanacho Gets Good Rating In Leicester Home Loss To Villa

Kelechi Iheanacho got good rating for putting up a commendable display in Leicester City’s 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Iheanacho was given the nod to lead Leicester attack following injury to first choice striker Jamie Vardy.

He was later replaced by Algerian striker Islam Slimani in the 71st minute.

And according to the ratings compiled by Leicester Mercury, Iheanacho got six out of 10.

Commenting on Iheanacho’s performance, Leicester Mercury wrote:”His hold-up play was very good in the first half, the Nigerian showing strength in possession and intelligent passes. But, like Perez, he wasn’t involved nearly enough in the second half.”

Leicester City were hit with a late goal by Chelsea on loan midfielder Ross Barkley in added-time which condemned the Foxes to another home defeat.

For Villa it is now a fourth consecutive Premier League wins so far this season.

