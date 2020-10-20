Kano Pillars Appoint Frenchman Soccoia New Technical Adviser

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of a French tactician, Mr. Lionel Emmanuel Soccoia as the newly technical adviser that will lead the Aiteo cup holders, Kano Pillars FC to the forthcoming 2020/2021 CAF confederation cup.

According to the chairman of the pride of the pyramid city, Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Yahaya Jambul, the Governor has given the approval in order to ensure that the Sai Masu Gida fulfil all the necessary requirements sets up by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

The continent’s apex football body has given directives to all participating clubs for the 2020/2021 CAF club football competitions to hired coaches that has CAF ‘A’ Licensing or its equivalent.

According to the Media Officer of the club, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa, the new coach is already in the country and will be unveiled on Wednesday, 21st October, 2020.

“We concluded all the necessary…