Lampard Unhappy With Chelsea’s Goalkeeper Errors

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is disappointed with the role of Chelsea’s goalkeepers in the club’s poor defensive record following another below par showing against Southampton on Saturday.

Chelsea were held to a 3-3 draw by the Saints at the Stamford Bridge missing out on the chance to move ahead of champions Liverpool on the table.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga attracted much of the criticism once again after another error strewn performance.

“In terms of the goals conceded, yes I am aware of the stats and the other stat is that since I’ve been here we’ve conceded the second least shots in the Premier League, I think behind Manchester City,” Lampard said.

“So it helps you to sometimes maybe narrow down some of the issues and the issues are that we don’t concede many shots on our goal but when we do, we concede goals.

“I think it is something we were all aware of when you look at recruitment. And…