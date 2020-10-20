Norway Women’s League: Super Falcons Star Ajibade Makes Team Of The Week

Super Falcons forward, Rasheedat Ajibade was included in the Norwegian Women’s League Team of the Week after scoring for Avaldsnes in their win at Lillestrøm last Friday.

It was Ajibade’s seventh league goal of the season which secured a 3-1 win for Avaldsnes.

Her goal and overall impressive performance saw her make the list.

The former FC Robo Queens captain who also has five assists for Avaldsnes, is two goals behind top scorer Rosenberg’s Clausen.

Aside scoring seven goal in the women’s Championship, Ajibade has also scored two goals in the Norway Cup.

