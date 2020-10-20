Onyeka Doubtful For Midtylland’s Champions League Clash Vs Atalanta

Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka is doubtful for FC Midtylland’s UEFA Champions League home clash against Serie A club Atalanta on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Onyeka sustained a knee injury on international duty with Nigeria and missed Midtylland’s 3-1 win against OB Odense last weekend.

The 22-year-old has been listed as doubtful for the Group D clash against Atalanta by UEFA.

The talented midfielder played a key role in Midtylland’s progress into the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time, scoring in the play-off round 4-1 win against Slavia Prague of Czech Republic.

He has made four appearances for the club in the competition this season with a goal to his name.

Aside Onyeka, Kristian Riss is another Midtylland player who could miss the game as a result of injury.

By Adeboye Amosu

