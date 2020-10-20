‘Osimhen Wanted To Score 1st Serie A Goal Against Juve’ –Brother

Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen scored his first Serie A goal in Napoli’s 4-1 demolition of Atalanta at the weekend, but the former FIFA U-17 World Cup top scorer wanted to open his goal account against Juventus in the controversial match that the Partenopei lost in the boardroom.

Osita Okolo, a brother-in-law and one of Osimhen’s representatives said in an interview with Radio Punto Nuovo in Napoli after the game, as reported by Ilnapolista.it, that the former Lille of France forward was desperate to score against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus.

“Victor is not happy with what happened against Juventus, he wanted to play to score against the Bianconeri,” revealed Okolo.

“Against Atalanta, the team proved to be in great shape, just like Victor, but first you have to keep your performance high and play like this, to hope to win the Scudetto. Victor is very determined.

