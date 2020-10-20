Ozil Dropped From Arsenal’s 25-Man Premier League Squad

Mesut Ozil has reportedly been dropped from Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad submitted on Tuesday.

The writing was already on the wall for Ozil, 32, after he was axed from Mikel Arteta’s UEFA Europa League squad last week.

And Arteta has reportedly now made the same decision on the domestic front, meaning Ozil will be consigned to the sidelines until January at least.

The former Real Madrid star has not kicked a ball in competitive action for Arsenal since play resumed after the Covid-19 break in March, despite being the Gunners’ highest earner on £350,000 a week.

He reportedly picked up an £8 million loyalty bonus at the end of September as part of the deal which runs until next summer, but has never seemed further from Arteta’s plans despite initially getting a run in the team when the Spaniard took over from Unai Emery last December.

Observers have pointed to Ozil being ill-suited to the…