Romero, Jones Left Out Of Man United’s Premier League Squad

Phil Jones and Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero have been left out of Manchester United’s 25-man Premier League squad for the 2020/21 season.

Both players failed to secure moves away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window and have yet to feature this season.

They were also excluded from United’s Champions League squad earlier this month but Marcos Rojo, who was also left out of the European group, does make the Premier League cut.

Jones, who signed a new four-year contract in February 2019, will not be allowed to feature in the Premier League before January.

His last appearance came in a 6-1 FA Cup victory over Tranmere seven months ago, a game he scored in.

Argentine goalkeeper Romero has also been left out with Lee Grant, Dean Henderson and David de Gea ahead of him in the goalkeeping pecking order.

After a reported move to Everton fell through, Romero’s wife took to Instagram to vent her…