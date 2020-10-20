Terim Blames Etebo’s Red Card For Defeat To Alanyaspor

Galatasaray manager Fathi Terim admits It was not easy to compete with 10-men after Oghenekaro Etebo was sent off in Monday night 2-1 home defeat to Alanyaspor, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo was sent off late in the first half for a foul on an opponent.

The Nigeria international earlier picked up a yellow card on the half hour mark after engaging in a fight with an opponent.

Radamel Falcao gave Galatasaray the lead from the spot in the 34th minute, while Khouma Boubacar equalised for the visitors two minutes before the break.

Davidson netted the winning goal for Alanyaspor on the dot of 90 minutes.

“Frankly, we are working on our shortcomings every week. We run into other unexpected problems while handling one side. This time we started dealing with 10 people. An unnecessary foul, we win 1-0, we go second,” Terim told the club’s website.

“Of course, it is not easy to play with 10 players in the second half. Especially after a lot of wear in the first half….