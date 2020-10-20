UCL: Rashford’s Late Strike Sinks PSG Again As Sevilla Draw At Chelsea

Marcus Rashford was once again the hero as he scored a late goal to claim a 2-1 away win for Manchester United over Paris Saint-Germain in Group H, in Tuesday’s Champions League.

In the round of 16 of the 2018/2019 Champions League season, Rashford converted a 94th minute penalty, as United overturned a 2-0 home defeat to beat PSG 3-1 and advance into the quarter-finals.

This is the first time since 2004, PSG have lost a Champions League group game at home.

PSG’s last two home defeats in the Champions League have come against United.

Bruno Fernandes opened scoring in the 24th minute for United from the penalty spot.

Ten minutes into the second half PSG were back on level terms following an own goal by Anthony Martial.

But in the 87th minute Martial grabbed the winner with a superb strike to give United the perfect start.

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo was an unused substitute for the Red Devils.

In…