Dennis Hails ‘Important’ Club Brugge Win Vs Zenit St. Petersburg

Emmanuel Dennis is delighted to see Club Brugge start their campaign in the UEFA Champions League on a winning note, reports Completesports.com.

The Belgian Pro League champions edged out Russian side Zenit St Petersburg 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Dennis opened scoring for Phillipe Clement’s side three minutes the hour mark.

Ethan Horvath conceded an own goal 16 minutes from time to make the scoreline 1-1 while Charles De Ketelaere netted the winning for the visitors deep into stoppage time.

“I am delighted with my goal”,Dennis told the club’s official website.

“But much more important is the final 1-2 victory in this opening game of the Champions League. As champions of Belgium we were already very close a few times in the previous editions, but now that first oh so important victory is a fact and that feels really good. It cost us a…