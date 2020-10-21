Eguavoen Accepts N3m A Month NFF Technical Director Job Offer

Former Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen is set to replace Bitrus Bewarang as the Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation, Complete Sports reports authoritatively.

Informed sources at the Nigeria Football Federation’s Sunday Dankaro Secretariat revealed that the 1994 AFCON winner as a player was due in Abuja Monday for documentation after he had agreed on terms and resumption date with the football ruling body

Eguavoen who has coached almost all categories of the Nigerian national teams with the exception of the women teams, was given the job after the football body’s first choice Emmanuel Amuneke turned down the offer over monetary terms disagreement.

Eguavoen is expected to take home three million Naira (N3million) monthly as salary almost double of what Bewarang earned while he was technical director.

