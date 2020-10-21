ElClasico Season 90! – More Than 100 Activations To Thrill Global Fans

ElClasico, the most-watched club game in world football, is back, with FC Barcelona set to host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Saturday, October 24th at 3:00PM.

An unpredictable, live-action drama shown all over the world by over 100 LaLiga partners and now into its 90th season – a feat unprecedented in the entertainment world.

The LaLiga ElClasico saga has gifted us a stream of incredible storylines over the years, including the greatness of legends such as Johan Cruyff, Alfredo Di Stefano and more recently Ronaldinho, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi, unforgettable moments of both showmanship and sportsmanship, and technological and broadcast landmarks.

The first ElClasico of the COVID-19 era

Enjoying ElClasico, or LaLiga football in general, seemed unlikely just months ago, with the world in lockdown in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic. But LaLiga’s comprehensive #BackToWin strategy – which laid out an extensive multi-phase plan to restart the season with…