Gerrard Keen To Get Aribo Up To Full Speed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes Joe Aribo will regain full fitness in the coming days following his return from injury,” reports Completesports.com.

Aribo has been sidelined with injury since Rangers’ 3-0 win against St Johnstone in August.

The 22-year-old scored Rangers third goal in the game and was replaced by Scott Arfiled in the 61st minute.

The midfielder returned to action in last Saturday’s 2-0 away win against Celtic.

🎙️”The squad is in a really good place at the moment. We still need to get Roofe and Aribo up to full speed,” Garrard told a news conference on Wednesday

“Everyone is fit and available and is only Katic not with us at the moment. I am excited to work with a full group of players.”

Rangers will take on Belgian club Standard Liege in a Europa League game on Thursday.

